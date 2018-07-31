FOOD & DRINK

Big honor for Durham's The Lakewood Restaurant, days after sudden shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Lakewood Restaurant closed, but lauded by dining site. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A recently closed Durham restaurant is up for a prestigious award.

Bon Appetit magazine named The Lakewood among its top 50 nominees for Best New Restaurants of 2018.

The iconic foodie mag describes its list as "50 eclectic, inspiring, and very delicious nominees for America's best new restaurants."



The Lakewood was the only Triangle restaurant to make the list and only the second North Carolina restaurant.

James Beard-nominated chef Phoebe Lawless announced last week she was closing the Lakewood as well as her Scratch Bakery next door in the city's burgeoning Lakewood neighborhood.



Lawless didn't give a reason for the closings.

Bon Appetit will announce which of the 50 nominees earned a place on its "Hot 10" on August 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantbizarrefooddurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News