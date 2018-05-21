Biscuits, bacon and eggs: Raleigh's top 5 spots for breakfast and brunch

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Tupelo Honey
Photo: Tupelo Honey/Yelp
Topping the list is Tupelo Honey, a national chain with locations in Georgia, Colorado, the Carolinas, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee. Located at 425 Oberlin Road in Cameron Village, the Southern spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 626 reviews on Yelp.
Brunch offerings include fried green tomatoes with basil and goat cheese grits, beet salad with spiced pecans, pecan pie French toast topped with blueberries and whipped cream, and fried chicken and biscuits with milk gravy.
2. The Morning Times
Photo: Francesca T./Yelp
Next up is The Morning Times, situated at 10 E. Hargett St. in downtown Raleigh. With four stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp, the coffee shop and counter-service eatery has proved to be a local favorite.
Morning and afternoon offerings include a corned beef and sweet potato hash, vegetarian omelet, a biscuit sandwich filled with fried chicken, tomato and honey drizzle, and creamy grits topped with an egg and cheese. Wash it all down with locally roasted coffee, hot tea or the brunch-only mimosa or Bloody Mary.
3. Rise Biscuits Donuts
Photo: Rise Biscuits donuts/Yelp
Over in Cameron Village, Rise Biscuits Donuts at 530 Daniels St. is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and quick-service eatery 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews. The chain has 10 locations in North Carolina with several other outposts across the South.
In addition to doughnuts, the new arrival offers biscuit sandwiches stuffed with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, crispy bacon, salt-cured ham or country sausage and topped with egg, cheese and a variety of spreads, per its website.
4. Irregardless Cafe & Catering
Photo: Carol M./Yelp
Irregardless Cafe & Catering, a modern American spot serving farm-to-table fare in the Triangle, is another go-to, with four stars out of 406 Yelp reviews. Open since 1975, the eaterysays it offers "real food and live music for carnivores, vegetarians and vegans." Head over to 901 W. Morgan St. to see for yourself.
Brunch specials include a quiche made with a selection of vegetables from the cafe's garden and the Cuban dish ropa vieja (shredded beef and tomatoes served over saffron rice and topped with sour cream and fresh cilantro). On the menu, look for breakfast items like the gluten-free waffle, garden frittata and tofu scramble.
5. Big Ed's City Market Restaurant
Photo: Stephanie A./Yelp
Make your way downtown to check out Big Ed's City Market Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 385 reviews on Yelp. Earlier this year, TripExpert gave the restaurant the Best of Raleigh-Durham award.
Look for Big Ed's house specialties such as salty country ham with red-eye gravy, fried catfish and fresh local eggs cooked however you like, served with toast (white, whole wheat or rye) or homemade buttermilk biscuits with butter, margarine, blackstrap molasses, jelly or honey. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot at 220 Wolfe St.