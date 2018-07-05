FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell Fudge Bars are back!

Fudge Bar lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell is bringing their sweet treat on a stick back! (WTVD)

Fudge Bar lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell is bringing their sweet treat on a stick back!

On Thursday, the company announced the return of their beloved Fudge Bar for National Ice Cream Month.



However, the bars aren't the only treat making a comeback.

The company said it plans to bring back many fan favorites.



The bars are now available for purchase at most major retailers.
