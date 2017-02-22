  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: NCCU hosts Unity in the Community Town Hall
Bojangles' to phase out using chickens raised on antibiotics

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Bojangles' has announced it will be phasing out chicken raised on antibiotics following protests from activists.

The Charlotte Observer reports activists delivered a petition with more than 12,000 signatures to the restaurant's headquarters in Charlotte, imploring the chain to eliminate the routine use of antibiotics in its meat supply chain. In their letter to the fast-food chain, the activists said that Bojangles' "continues to lag behind industry leaders on this issue."

Spokesman Brian Little said the company's conversations with suppliers lead it to believe progress is being made toward eliminating the use of antibiotics by 2020.

Antibiotics are often given to animals that aren't sick as a way to promote growth, but many experts say the habit can lead to drug resistance among consumers.
