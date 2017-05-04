FOOD & DRINK

Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content

(Shutterstock)

Be warned drinkers, Bombay Sapphire may be unsafe to drink because of higher than advertised alcohol content.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario said on May 2 that Bombay Sapphire's London Dry Gin would be recalled after it was discovered that "during production, one batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume. As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 77 percent."

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA also suggests consumers not to drink any of the recalled liquor, and to throw out or return any products that might be affected.

The CFIA also said that no reported illnesses were "associated with the consumption of the product."

Consumers can see if their Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin product was recalled by looking to see if there is the code L16304 W on the bottle. The bottle also has a UPC code of 6 20213 19020 8.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches
Eat it, haters: Troll cake lets you clap back
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
McDonald's reportedly planning replace Hi-C with new drink
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
One suspect in NC Amber Alert case surrenders in Sanford
Mumps reported in Wake, Orange counties
House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Funeral held for slain North Carolina corrections officer
Probe of NC congressman ends without charges
Oklahoma crews removing riders on stuck roller coaster
Show More
Man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting
Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class
Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville reopens after gas leak
Ronald McDonald House residents celebrate Star Wars Day
Woman's 7-hour flight turned into 28-hour nightmare
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for May
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos