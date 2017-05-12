  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Sen. Thom Tillis speaks at 'Foreign Policy and Trade Challenges in the Age of Trump' forum
FOOD & DRINK

Top candy makers pledge to print calorie information on front of packaging

Major candy companies have announced action to help consumers count calories.

Mars Chocolate, Wrigley, Nestlé USA, Ferrero, Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, and Ferrara Candy Company, have agreed to print calorie labels on the front of 90 percent of their products rather than the back where they are right now, the companies announced Thursday.

The companies also pledge that half of the individually wrapped products will be available in packs that contain 200 or fewer calories. Changes are expected in the next five years.

"Chocolate and candy have always been a treat, and this is a big commitment by the participating companies to keep it that way," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "We are proud to make this five-year commitment with The Partnership for a Healthier America, a highly regarded nonprofit organization that will help us track and verify this meaningful initiative. This is the first step on our journey to recruit other companies to join us as we work to help consumers manage their sugar intake and ensure that they feel empowered to make informed choices."

The companies of also established alwaysatreat.com to provide information to consumers.
