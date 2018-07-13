U.S. & WORLD

CDC links Honey Smacks to salmonella out break in 33 states

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal."



The agency said it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
The company said it is voluntarily recalling the breakfast cereal because it could make the families who eat it sick.


It said that regardless of the expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.
More News