CDC links Honey Smacks to salmonella out break in 33 states

ATLANTA --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.
The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal."
OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu— CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018
The agency said it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.
It said that regardless of the expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.
The CDC said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.