Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals

Halloween is tomorrow. If you've been slow planning your spooky celebrations because of all the Astros fun, don't worry.Here's a list of scary deals to help you get in the holiday spirit.Get a Boo-rito for just $3, as long as you're in costume. Guests can choose a salad, bowl or an order of tacos for the deal. It's good for one per person.Children 12 and under get a free scary-face pancake from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Halloween. The pancake has strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping and candy corn.Kids 12 and under eat free today and tomorrow. The adults can celebrate the spooky season with $1 margaritas, or "Dollaritas."Get regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops for just $1.31 as part of the "Celebrate 31" deal. This deal is available the 31st of every month.Any customer in costume gets one free doughnut at participating locations. No purchase necessary.