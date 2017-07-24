Charlotte foodmaker recalls frozen Stromboli items

Check your freezers! Charlotte based company Stefano's Food Inc., is recalling several frozen meatball Stromboli items because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.The items were incorrectly packaged in a box labeled as pepperoni and Italian sausage Stromboli. The following product is subject to recall:18.5-oz. boxes containing two pieces of "SCREAMIN' SICILIAN PIZZA CO. STROMBOLI SUPREMUS MAXIMUS PEPPERONI & ITALIAN SAUSAGE" with an "Enjoy by: 2/19/2018" date and lot code of 70010117517.The problem was discovered on July 21 by a company employee during a routine product packaging.No illnesses have been reported.Consumers are urged to throw these products away or return them to the place of purchase.If you are concerned about an injury or illness, contact your healthcare provider.