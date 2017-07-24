Check your shelves! Bush Brothers & Company is recalling several baked bean products due to defective side seams on the cans.
The products included in the recall are 28 ounce cans of BUSH'S Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.
The company decided to voluntarily issue the recall after it noticed the potential issue with the cans.
The defects in the cans could cause the beans to spoil. Anyone with the products is urged to throw them away, even if the beans don't look bad.
The cans impacted have a best by date of June 2019.
The UPC codes are:
BUSH'S Best Brown Sugar Hickory:
UPC 00039400019770
Lot Codes
6097S GF
6097P GF
BUSH'S Best Country Style:
UPC 00039400019749
Lot Codes
6077S RR
6087S RR
6077P RR
6087P RR
BUSH'S Best Original:
UPC 00039400016144
Lot Codes
6057S LC
6057S LC
No illnesses have been reported.
If you have any questions about the recall, you can call BUSH'S Consumer Relations line 1-800-590-3797 or visit their website for more information.
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsconsumerconsumer concernshealthHouston
foodproduct recallsconsumerconsumer concernshealthHouston