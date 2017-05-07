A local chef from Chapel Hill is gearing up to compete in the World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy.Kyle Rosch from Brenz Pizza Co in Chapel Hill and Il Forno at Duke Univeristy was chosen to compete against 600 other chefs from more than 30 countries.The United States Pizza Team will bring 17 competitors, all master pizzaiolos, from Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, California, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, and New York.The competition attracts hundreds of pizza chefs from all over the world. They all come with the hopes of taking the world champion title.Rosch is familiar with competition because he has competed at various pizza competitions throughout the country.His most recent achievement was at at the Pizza Pizzazz Competition held at the Mid-American Restaurant Expo In January. He beat 45 other participants to claim the Prize of Best Pizza.This will be Rosch's first international competition.The 26th annual World Pizza Championship will be held from May 8-10.