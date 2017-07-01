FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A offers FREE food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken. (KTRK)

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food on July 11, but there is a catch... You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

This is the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-afree foodcostumesfree stuff
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
New flavor of Twinkie, chocolate peanut butter
Rolesville sandwich shop hires people with autism
Red, White, and Blue S'mores
Meal program bridges cultural divisions, 1 plate at a time
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
Show More
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
Woman desperate for answers after family vanishes in Mexico
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
More News
Top Video
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
Big changes coming to Raleigh's Moore Square
Planning 4th of July fireworks? Be courteous to veterans
More Video