U.S. & WORLD

Chipotle closing up to 65 locations as part of restructuring

EMBED </>More Videos

Chipotle plans to close stores. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Chipotle plans to close as many as 65 locations.

It is part of a restructuring as the burrito chain looks to win back customers following food safety scares.

Chipotle's new CEO also plans changes to the menu, and wants to install pick-up shelves for customers to grab their mobile orders.

And look for a Happy Hour promotion with $2 tacos to go with the beer and margaritas Chipotle sells.

The changes are part of an effort to make the brand more "culturally relevant."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldchipotlestore closingfoodbusiness
U.S. & WORLD
Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this summer
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Man seen on car hood on Florida highway says he was stopping ex
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Red Robin serving $1.99 kids meals all summer
Krispy Kreme brings back Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for World Chocolate Day
Sushi standouts: Here's a taste of Raleigh's top 3 eateries
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Teen injured during high-speed chase, wreck in Moore County
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
Man seen on car hood on Florida highway says he was stopping ex
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Dozens of hammerhead shark pups found dead in Honolulu
Show More
Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance
Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall
Orange County schools pay firm $10,000 to monitor social media messages
Apex police hope to curb impaired driving with new simulator
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
More News