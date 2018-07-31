FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day

It's National Avacado Day, and if you're in search of some free guacamole, Chiptole's got you covered! (WTVD)

It's National Avocado Day, and if you need a way to celebrate you might want to consider Chipotle.

The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free guacamole on an entree, or a free side of guacamole, with any online and mobile app orders on Tuesday.



Just be sure to you use the seven-digit offer code, "AVOCADO."

SCAM ALERT: Fake Chipotle gift cards on Facebook
Scammers have jumped on the bandwagon trying to capitalize on National Avocado Day with a Facebook post claiming that you can get $100 Chipotle gift card.


There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last.

And if you just can't get enough of the green stuff, circle September 16 on your calendar, which is National Guacamole Day.

No announcements just yet, but it's a good bet somebody will be offering great guacamole bargains on that day as well.
