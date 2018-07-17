FOOD & DRINK

Clayton's 3 favorite spots to find low-priced Italian food

Ray's Pizza. | Photo: Ray D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a mouthwatering Italian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Clayton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings for pizza, pasta and more.

1. Primo Pizza



Photo: josey h./Yelp

Topping the list is Primo Pizza. Located at 226 E. Main St., it is the highest rated low-priced Italian restaurant in Clayton, boasting four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. This family-owned joint specializes in New York-style pies and touts its made-from-scratch fare and farm-fresh ingredients.

Check out the New York White with ricotta cheese, olive oil and garlic; the Supreme with pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, peppers and onions; or the Vegetarian with peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives. A full list of pies can be seen here. Primo also serves up calzones, stromboli, salads and pasta.

2. Ray's Pizza



Photo: ray's pizza/Yelp

Next up is Ray's Pizza, situated at 529 NC Highway 42 West. With four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the pizzeria has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

This eatery is located in a BP gas station and offers pizzas, salads, wings and sandwiches. Look for the pepperoni and pineapple or barbecue chicken pizzas; a Philly cheesesteak sub sandwich; or wings doused in a variety of sauce options.

3. 3 Olives Pizza & Deli



Photo: 3 Olives Pizza & Deli/Yelp

3 Olives Pizza & Deli, located at 1225 Amelia Church Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Italian eatery four stars out of 13 reviews. This family-owned business set up shop in 2009 and now has three locations in North Carolina.

Expect specialty pizza options such as the Pepperoni Supreme with extra pepperoni and extra cheese; the Chicken Alfredo with chicken, onions and tomatoes; and the Deluxe with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms and onions. Cold and hot subs are on offer, as are classic pasta dishes like lasagna, baked ziti, spaghetti and chicken Alfredo. Take a look at the full menu here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17
Quickly makes debut, with bubble tea and more
Hop to it: 3 craft beer events in Raleigh this week
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10-year-old killed, 4 people injured in I-40 crash near Garner
Man charged after shopper says he was naked in Cary parking lot
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
I-Team: Pedestrians still gawking at vandalized ACLU mural laced with anti-Semitic graffiti
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes on July 17
Overturned fuel tanker causes traffic headache in northern Wake County
Show More
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Utz recalls barbecue potato chips for undeclared soy
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
More News