CLIF Bars recalled over nut allergy concerns

Three types of CLIF Bars have been recalled due to allergy concerns (Credit: WFTS)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling for a voluntary recall of three CLIF Bar products after discovering the possible presence of undeclared nuts.

The bars may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, pecans, cashews, and coconuts.

The impacted products are sold in stores and online throughout the United States.

"CLIF Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions," the FDA said in a news release on Thursday. "There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall."

Clif Bar & Company is recalling CLIF BUILDER'S Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

Officials said these products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from allergies to the nuts listed.

Customers who have purchased these products should throw them away in "a secure place."

More information can be found on CLIF Bar's website or by calling (866) 526-1970.

For more information, read the FDA's announcement.
