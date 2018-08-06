RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --All day coffee, cocktails, and small plates are what Fig in Raleigh is serving up.
The restaurant features morning, noon, and night plates. It opened July 21 and is located at 1000 Brookside Drive near Raleigh's Oakwood Park.
"I wanted a space that felt a little more upscale," explained developer and Fig co-owner Duane Williams. "A space where, if you'd been out to have dinner with friends and wanted to go somewhere for an evening cocktail spot you could go still well dressed and hang out."
Fig also features an outdoor patio and brews local Counter Culture coffee.
Fig is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.