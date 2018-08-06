FOOD & DRINK

Raleigh's new posh spot, Fig, serves coffee, cocktails, and small plates all day

EMBED </>More Videos

Fig serves coffee, cocktails and small plates all day.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
All day coffee, cocktails, and small plates are what Fig in Raleigh is serving up.

The restaurant features morning, noon, and night plates. It opened July 21 and is located at 1000 Brookside Drive near Raleigh's Oakwood Park.

"I wanted a space that felt a little more upscale," explained developer and Fig co-owner Duane Williams. "A space where, if you'd been out to have dinner with friends and wanted to go somewhere for an evening cocktail spot you could go still well dressed and hang out."

Fig also features an outdoor patio and brews local Counter Culture coffee.

Fig is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodNow OpenfoodcoffeecocktailRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News