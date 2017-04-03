RECALL

Conagra recalls Hunt's chili kits; may contain salmonella

Recalled Hunt's Chili Kits (Conagra Brands Inc. )

The maker of Hunt's Chili Kits said it is recalling some because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

Conagra Brands Inc. said Sunday that it is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to recall "a limited amount" of the kits.

The company said there have been no reports of people getting sick.

Conagra said there could be salmonella in a raw material used in the chili-seasoning packets. The company said consumers should return kits to the store where they bought them.

The recalled 44.8-ounce kits have "best by" dates of April 4, April 5 and May 1, and product codes 3534619500, 3534619600 and 3534622200 below the barcode.

Conagra said consumers can call the company at 1 (800) 921-7404 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallbusinessconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Ford recalling trucks that can roll away while parked
Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble
Jose Ole recalling 35,000 pounds of frozen taquitos
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon to McDonald's: Fresh beef
Jose Ole recalling 35,000 pounds of frozen taquitos
Medallions popping up in downtown Raleigh
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Tornado exposes pot growing operation
Three people injured in Durham County crash
Show More
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
Uber driver shot while dropping off rider in North Carolina
3-year-old critically injured after being hit by car
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos