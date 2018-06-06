FOOD & DRINK

Craving Chinese? Check out Peking Duck and Dumplings, opening in Raleigh

Photo: Holly K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A Chinese spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Peking Duck And Dumplings, the new arrival is located at 2811 Hillsborough St.

Look for Chinese staples like Sichuan noodles, beef stew, five-spice beef and Wonton soup. Craving dim sum? Check out Peking Duck's collection of scallion pancakes, pan-fried pork dumplings and more.

The new addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Chelsea M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 24, said, "I had the Wontons in hot chili oil and the Dan Dan Mian. Both of these dishes were excellent. The noodles are made there and made fresh. The meat in the Dan Dan Mian was cooked perfectly. If you order the Wontons by yourself, just order those. They are very filling."

And Mike B. said, "Small, clean venue- the atmosphere is open and modern. The large glass windows make for great people watching as well. So far I have only tried the beef pho but it was tasty and just needed a little help from the table condiments."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Peking Duck And Dumplings is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday).
