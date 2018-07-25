FOOD & DRINK

Craving Japanese? Here are Chapel Hill's top 3 choices

Photo: Fusion Fish/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving Japanese cuisine around Chapel Hill, from fusion spots to a hibachi eatery. Using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce, we created a ranked list of the best places to venture when you're craving sushi, soba noodles and more.

1. Elements



Photo: Elements/Yelp

Topping the list is Elements. Located at 2110 Environ Way, the Asian fusion sushi spot is the highest-rated restaurant with Japanese fare in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant uses ingredients from local farms and food producers such as Heritage Farms in Seven Springs, Homeland Creamery in Julian and East Branch Ginger, per its website.

On the menu, offerings include the bamboo-wrapped, sake-marinated Pacific Rim salmon, which is served with chili butter sauce, tomato confit, seaweed and steamed rice; and the Land and Sea sushi roll made with filet mignon, shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado.

2. Fusion Fish
Photo: danying j./Yelp

Next up is Fusion Fish, situated at 100 Meadowmont Village Circle, Suite 101. With four stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Menu items include the seafood clay pot with scallops, shrimp, tofu, calamari and vegetables; seared salmon served on a bed of spicy cabbage with sauteed portobello mushrooms; and raw, cooked and fried sushi rolls.

For dessert, check out the caramelized carrot cake, served with brown sugar ice cream and carrot granola.

3. Hibachi & Company



Photo: joyce o./Yelp

Finally, Hibachi & Company, located at 153 E. Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews. As the in-store menus explain, hibachi-style dishes are grilled with zucchini and mushrooms in ginger soy sauce.

Protein choices include prime-cut, white chicken meat from local farms, wild-caught fresh Gulf shrimp and rib-eye steak. Round out your meal with sides such as house salad, soba noodles, sweet carrots and Japanese fried rice.
