Craving Thai? Here are the 3 best Thai spots in Goldsboro

Royal Bangkok Thai Restaurant. | Photo: Chelsie R./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Goldsboro, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Thai Garden



Photo: James G./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai Garden. Located at 128 S. Center St., this is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Goldsboro, boasting 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.

Start your meal with appetizers like chicken satay: skewered grilled chicken marinated with Thai spices and served with cucumber and peanut sauce. Next, sample the papaya salad: green papaya seasoned with lime pepper juice, tomatoes, carrots, green beans and crushed peanuts. Ready for more? Main dishes include pineapple fried rice, pad Thai and curries.

2. Royal Bangkok Thai Restaurant



Photo: diane y./Yelp

Next up is Royal Bangkok Thai Restaurant, situated at 1503 Wayne Memorial Drive. With four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Sample the silver noodle salad: clear noodles with ground chicken, red onions, cilantro and tomato in spicy lime dressing. The joint also offers an array of soups, including chicken or shrimp coconut soup with lemon grass, galanga mushrooms and spicy lime sauce. For your entree, check out the kra-pow: stir-fry with chile garlic, bell peppers, onion and Thai basil with brown soy sauce.

3. Nai Thai 2



Photo: Athiel A./Yelp

Nai Thai 2, located at 1804 N. Berkeley Boulevard, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews. The spot is the second in a series, with the first establishment located in Rosewood. Check out the pad Thai stir: thin rice noodles fried with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and peanuts. Other menu items include the drunken noodles: wide noodles stir-fried with egg, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and basil leaves.

House specials include a deep-fried whole fish of tilapia topped with tamarind mango sauce with fresh herbs (shallot, ginger, chile and peanuts) and served with either basil sauce or Thai red curry sauce. Desserts include sweet sticky rice with mango, streamed coconut pudding and coconut cake.
