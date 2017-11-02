Here are two creative and delicious ways to use leftover Halloween candy.
1: "Candy corn Turkeys"
(the kids can help make these too!)
Insert candy corn into one side of a sandwich cookie, (I pipe in a bit of icing where the candy corn is placed to ensure it will stay in place).
Pipe a bit of icing on the front of the cookie. Place a mini Reeses cup at the base of the icing, then a malted milk ball above it (for the turkey head), pipe a dot of icing on the malted milk ball then place the white tip off a candy corn on that dot of icing to make the turkey's nose. Take a second sandwich cookie, twist it in half. Then place the decorated cookie on top of the split cookie half with frosting as a base. (see video above)
2: Candy corn trail mix
This is one of Big Weather's favorites. He mixes candy corn with salted peanuts! The sweet and salty combination is delicious!
