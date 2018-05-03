FOOD & DRINK

'Diet vodka' could soon hit store shelves

EMBED </>More Videos

Diet vodka could soon hit store shelves (KTRK)

By
Some are calling it a new diet vodka and it just hit store shelves. There is one small thing though -- you can't technically call it vodka.

Ketel One is hoping to entice health-conscious people with its new 'Botanical.'

It's a new low-proof, low-carb, and in some cases, no-carb drink that has 30 percent alcohol by volume and is labeled 'made with vodka.'

However, real vodka needs to have at least 37.5% of alcohol.

Ketel One hopes the lower calorie count and zero carbs will help win over millennials who they say are trying to drink less. The price for Botanical starts around $25, which is about the same as traditional vodka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodalcoholdrinkingdietdietingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
Viewer picks: Top Triangle margarita spots for Cinco de Mayo
The 4 best Caribbean restaurants in Raleigh, ranked
Wake County Meals on Wheels wait list keeps growing
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: 9-year-old Wilson boy shot in the eye
Viewer picks: Top Triangle margarita spots for Cinco de Mayo
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
California teen who cared for abused siblings now battling cancer
A look at Raleigh's newest luxury high-rise
Friends: UNCC student killed in party bus fall was 'special spirit'
1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
Nearly 270 women died after breast cancer screening failures
Show More
Fiery explosion at barricade scene injures up to 8 officers
60-year-old C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip
Durham school board votes in support of closing schools on May 16
Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses
Former Obama staffer mistaken as burglar in his own building
More News