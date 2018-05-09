Dishing on the deep dish: Raleigh's 5 best spots for low-priced pizza

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli
Photo: CLAY A./Yelp
Topping the list is DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli. Located at 222 Glenwood Ave., Ste. 121 in Hillsborough, the deli is the highest-rated low-price pizza spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. In addition to its pizzas, DeMo's also offers their award-winning steak subs, beef meatballs and chicken wings.
2. Pieology Pizzeria
Photo: pieology pizzeria/Yelp
Next up is North Hills' Pieology Pizzeria, situated at 4158 Main Ste. at North Hills Ste.103. With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the pizza spot has proven to be a favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option. Look forward to unlimited toppings at one price and the build-your-own-pizza model.
3. Benny Capitale's
Photo: Carol L./Yelp
DTR's Benny Capitale's, located at 121 Fayetteville St., Ste. 110 is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 41 reviews. Look forward to Benny's large slices, sold for only four dollars each!
4. Hungry Howie's Pizza
Photo: Marzhan B./Yelp
Over in Five Points, Hungry Howie's Pizza is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Look forward to original round, deep dish or thin crust. Head over to 1814 Oberlin Rd. to see for yourself.
5. Jet's Pizza
Photo: jet's pizza/Yelp
Over in Six Forks, check out Jet's Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to specialty pizzas and fast delivery at 3004 Wake Forest Rd.