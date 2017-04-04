  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Victorious Tar Heels return to Chapel Hill
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Chopper 11 HD overhead as the Tar Heels return from Arizona
FOOD & DRINK

Do marshmallow Peeps belong on your pizza?

EMBED </>More News Videos

While Peeps have a very solid, coveted spot in Easter baskets everywhere, but do the melty, marshmallowy treats belong on pizza? (WPVI)

With Easter on the horizon, Peeps, the soft, gooey, sugary pride of Bethlehem are hitting their peak.

Peeps have a very solid, coveted spot in Easter baskets everywhere but do the melty, marshmallowy treats belong on a pizza?

Can peeps rival pepperoni?

Pizza purists are enraged and it all started with a picture posted to Twitter Sunday by Austin Braun who declares that melted Peeps are better than pineapple pizza and coins it Peepza.



While one Twitter user tried it and said she's into it, pretty much everyone else has been chiming in saying this disrespects both pizza and Peeps.

Many have also asked Austin: What did pizza ever to do you?

Austin says he's even gotten death threats.

Would you eat Peepza?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldpizzacandyeasterbig talkerstrendingsocial mediatwitter
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Conagra recalls Hunt's chili kits; may contain salmonella
Coming soon to McDonald's: Fresh beef
Jose Ole recalling 35,000 pounds of frozen taquitos
Medallions popping up in downtown Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Conway will be a keynote speaker at NCGOP convention
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Shoe chain Payless to close nearly 400 stores
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills
Show More
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
NC Girl dies after being shot at park, teen arrested
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
Raleigh police warn about rabid raccoons
Teen punches shark to escape attack off Florida coast
More News
Top Video
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills
More Video