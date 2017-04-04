Do marshmallow Peeps belong on your pizza?

With Easter on the horizon, Peeps, the soft, gooey, sugary pride of Bethlehem are hitting their peak.Peeps have a very solid, coveted spot in Easter baskets everywhere but do the melty, marshmallowy treats belong on a pizza?Can peeps rival pepperoni?Pizza purists are enraged and it all started with a picture posted to Twitter Sunday by Austin Braun who declares that melted Peeps are better than pineapple pizza and coins it Peepza.While one Twitter user tried it and said she's into it, pretty much everyone else has been chiming in saying this disrespects both pizza and Peeps.Many have also asked Austin: What did pizza ever to do you?Austin says he's even gotten death threats.Would you eat Peepza?