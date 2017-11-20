FOOD & DRINK

Do you wash your turkey? USDA says don't do that

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't wash your turkey, the USDA says.

Most families have a lot of great Thanksgiving traditions, but there is one turkey ritual the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants you to discard.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Forget what your grandma did - the USDA says "don't wash the turkey."

The reason is simple.

You actually spread bacteria up to five feet away while washing the bird.

The splash effect means other food you have on the counter can be cross-contaminated with these raw turkey juices.

The only time the USDA says a turkey should be washed is if it was brined before cooking.

For those cooks who find not washing the bird unacceptable, the USDA says to remove dishes, dish towels and all other objects from the sink area, then use cold water to rinse the cavity.

Hold the turkey up to let it drain into the sink and then place it in the roasting pan.

Don't forget to clean the sink and area around it with hot, soapy water.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingfoodfood safety
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Kombucha Craze: What's behind the drink?
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Pringles recreates Thanksgiving Dinner new chip flavors
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family awaiting answers on child's foster-care death
'Durham is a good place now,' says outgoing mayor Bell
TV host Rose suspended, show halted after sexual misconduct allegations
Raleigh residents complain of mold, mildew issues
33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
Robeson Co. man charged with murder after toddler dies at Duke
NC homeowners insurance rates may increase 18.7 percent
Police ID body found outside Fayetteville home
Show More
NC districts told to check school buses after fires
Girl Scouts warn about forcing kids to hug relatives
Pickpockets strike at Cary grocery stores
Tests find no new tuberculosis cases at Durham high school
Raleigh BK manager robbed while making bank deposit
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, Nov. 20, 2017
Family awaiting answers on child's foster-care death
NC districts told to check school buses after fires
'Durham is a good place now,' says outgoing mayor Bell
More Video