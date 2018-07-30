FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts launches first gluten-free product

Dunkin Donuts has launched its first nationwise gluten-free-product. (WTVD)

CNN
People with gluten allergies can now run on Dunkin' too.

On Monday, the chain announced a new on-the-go menu that features the company's first gluten-free product.

The gluten-free fudge brownie is just one of several new items included on the company's new Dunkin' Run menu, which features snacks available for $2 each.

"We recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet," said the Dunkin' Donuts chief marketing manager.

The Dunkin' Run menu is available in stores nationwide.
