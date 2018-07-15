FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer with Harpoon Brewery

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release a coffee-based beer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Fans of donuts and fans of beer rejoice!

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release their own beer.

The Boston-based brewery is planning to release the beer sometime around late October or early November.

The porter beer will be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts brand coffee and will have a 6 percent alcohol-by-volume content.

This isn't the first time that Dunkin' Donuts has teamed up to produce a beer. But it's expected to be the first time that it will be widely available.
