Durham doughnut shop ranked among America's Top 50

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top 50 doughnut shops around the country, using Yelp data and our own special sauce to produce a data-driven breakdown of where doughnuts reign supreme in the US. Rise, headquartered in Durham, was the only Triangle representative in the Top 50, checking in at No. 46.
Rise has locations sprinkled across the Triangle and in several states, with plans to expand soon as far away as Texas.
Want to know where to score the sweetest, fluffiest doughnuts the country has to offer? Here's the rundown of the 50 American doughnut shops to knock off your bucket list:
- Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans)
- Doughnut Plant (New York)
- The Donut Man (Glendora)
- Gourdough's (Austin)
- The Donuttery (Huntington Beach)
- Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop (San Francisco)
- Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee (Costa Mesa)
- Leonard's Bakery (Honolulu)
- Dough (Brooklyn)
- SK Donuts & Croissant (Los Angeles)
- BJ Cinnamon (Folsom)
- Round Rock Donuts (Round Rock)
- Stan's Donut Shop (Santa Clara)
- Seaside Bakery (Newport Beach)
- Pip's Original Doughnuts (Portland)
- Cake Among Us ((Rancho Cucamonga))
- Peters' Bakery (San Jose)
- Peterson's Donut Corner (Escondido)
- District Donuts Sliders Brew (New Orleans)
- Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop (Brooklyn)
- Daddy's Donuts (Kenmore)
- Country Donuts (Crystal Lake)
- Mojo Donuts (Pembroke Pines)
- Beiler's Bakery (Philadelphia)
- Do-Rite Donuts (Chicago)
- Daily Dozen Doughnuts (Seattle)
- VG Donuts & Bakery (Cardiff)
- Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee (Richmond)
- Blue Star Donuts (Portland)
- Donut King (Minneola)
- Donnie's Donuts (Ormond Beach)
- Donut Bar (San Diego)
- Dahlia Bakery (Seattle)
- Karma Kolache (Houston)
- Trish's Mini Donuts (San Francisco)
- Might-O Donuts (Seattle)
- Ronald's Donuts (Las Vegas)
- Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken (Chicago)
- DK's Donuts of Orange (Orange)
- California Donuts (Los Angeles)
- The Salty Donut (Miami)
- Kettle Glazed Doughnuts (Los Angeles)
- The Holy Donut (Portland)
- Rolling Pin Donuts (San Bruno)
- Dynamo Donut & Coffee (San Francisco)
- Rise Biscuits & Donuts (Durham)
- Rose Donuts (San Diego)
- DK's Donuts & Bakery (Santa Monica)
- Hypnotic Donuts (Dallas)
- Randy's Donuts (Inglewood)