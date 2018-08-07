Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham

Eden Nail Bar
Photo: Eden Nail Bar/Yelp
Eden Nail Bar is a nail salon and waxing spot that's located at 4711 Hope Valley Road, Suite 5D. It has multiple customizable packages for pedicures and manicures, and also offers kid-friendly services like foot baths and cuticle care, as we recently reported.
Hutchins Garage
Photo: Mindy L./Yelp
Hutchins Garage is a pizza- and craft beer-focused bar that recently opened at 402 W. Geer St. in Old North Durham, in a modern industrial-style space.
As we previously reported, the bar is serving up a curated collection of craft brews and specialty pizzas like the cremini and shiitake mushroom pie topped with sweet onion and smoked mozzarella.
Mariscos Los Cabos
Photo: Yamileth V./Yelp
Mariscos Los Cabos is a new Mexican spot that's located at 4020 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Its Baja-style seafood offerings include tuna ceviche with a side of habanero sauce and tostadas, as well as grilled fish tacos with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and lemon crema sauce.