Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham

Hutchins Garage. | Photo: Ron W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Durham? From a nail salon to a pizza bar, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to debut recently.

Eden Nail Bar



Photo: Eden Nail Bar/Yelp

Eden Nail Bar is a nail salon and waxing spot that's located at 4711 Hope Valley Road, Suite 5D. It has multiple customizable packages for pedicures and manicures, and also offers kid-friendly services like foot baths and cuticle care, as we recently reported.

Hutchins Garage



Photo: Mindy L./Yelp

Hutchins Garage is a pizza- and craft beer-focused bar that recently opened at 402 W. Geer St. in Old North Durham, in a modern industrial-style space.

As we previously reported, the bar is serving up a curated collection of craft brews and specialty pizzas like the cremini and shiitake mushroom pie topped with sweet onion and smoked mozzarella.

Mariscos Los Cabos



Photo: Yamileth V./Yelp

Mariscos Los Cabos is a new Mexican spot that's located at 4020 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Its Baja-style seafood offerings include tuna ceviche with a side of habanero sauce and tostadas, as well as grilled fish tacos with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and lemon crema sauce.
