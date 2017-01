You need Flash to watch this video.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled.

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1681830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The 22nd annual New Year's Day Black-Eyed Pea Dinner was dedicated to the memory of Ed Grannis, the long-time Cumberland County district attorney who died in October.