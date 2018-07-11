FOOD & DRINK

Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Morgan Street Food Hall brings a new flavor in food to downtown Raleigh. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
If good food comes to those who wait, then the food at Raleigh's very-soon-to-be-opened Morgan Street Food Hall ought to be delicious.

"Good things take a lot of time," said the food hall's creator, Raleigh restaurateur Niall Hanley.

He gave local media a sneak peek at his long-awaited passion project Tuesday night.

Hanley proposed the project nearly two years ago. But his plan to convert the old Jillian's Bar at 411 Morgan Street into this depot of delectableness was not without delays. It was not an easy building to retrofit.

EMBED More News Videos

Festivities are underway at the Morgan Street Food Hall



"It's been a club, it's been Jillian's. It was a post office depot way back in the day," Hanley explained. "And there's 22 different businesses in here. So there's 16 full-service vendors. From Lebanese food to wood-fired pizza to burgers, all in one venue. So it's kind of a game-changer for Raleigh."

Morgan Street Food Hall: What's inside?

  • 16 food vendors
  • Craft sellers
  • Butcher shop
  • Beer garden
  • Seating for 350 people


It's not a new concept. But it is original to Raleigh. Food halls have been around for centuries in Europe and Asia. There are dozens in New York, a few in Charlotte. And now they're about to get hot in the Triangle.

Morgan Street is one of four food hall projects already open or in the works in every corner of the Triangle. The venture in Raleigh gives a brick-and-mortar home to some the area's most popular food trucks



Cousins Maine Lobster is making its home here along with Isaac Brennan Horton's rapidly expanding Oak City Fish and Chips.

"I thought (Raleigh's Warehouse District) was an excellent area, especially with the opening of the new train station, for all that foot traffic to have access to our delicious seafood," Horton said.

You can taste for yourself when Morgan Street Food Hall finally opens to the public July 23.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Did you know the best burger in the country is in the Triangle?
Is your favorite food truck sanitary? How you can check
National Blueberry Muffin Day: The proper way to pick blueberries
Here are Chapel Hill's top 5 choices for a taste of the Mediterranean
Dunkin' Donuts rolls out new Donut Fries nationwide
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News