What's your favorite burger? The lateststudy says it's Five Guys.Five Guys edged out In-N-Out Burger - which has been the leader for the last two years. Shake Shack, Wendy's and Culver's rounded out the top five.The top five burger brands are as follow:1. Five Guys2. In-N-Out Burger3. Shake Shack4. Wendy's5. Culver's6. Whataburger7. McDonald's8. SONIC America's Drive-In9. Smashburger10. Steak 'n Shake