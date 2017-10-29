Follow these Instagram accounts for easy meal ideas

Mama Makes Food

I have no idea what to make for dinner.There. I said it.I mean, I WANT to make delicious, healthy, organically and locally sourced meals that will make my 6-year-old bounce up and down with delight, lick his plate clean, and proclaim that I am the greatest mom who ever mothered.Ha.But as I stand before my open fridge and gaze upon the wilted spinach, two-day-old baked chicken and the heirloom tomatoes that looked so pretty in the store but are now staring back at me accusatorily, I realize that I have no idea what to cook. So, I head to Instagram for my dinner cheat codes.I don't have an urban vegetable farm. I mean, I totally plan on having one. Eventually. But I'm not there yet. In the meantime, I follow this page on Instagram for ideas on what to do with the vegetables that I purchase pre-chopped from the produce section of my local grocery store. There are so many great ideas for incorporating veggies into simple, healthy dinners. This account also features outstanding breakfast ideas that make me wonder why I haven't been offering my child smoothies with breakfast all along.We love the two-ingredient banana and egg pancakes for dinner.Yes. For dinner. Don't judge me. I'm judging you.I have literally watched these videos on Instagram, jotted the ingredients down, dashed into the store on the way to the dreaded carpool line and made an amazingly delicious and well-received recipe for dinner. The recipes on this page are colorful, full of vegetables and delicious. And the videos make me feel like, "Yes! I can make this fast, fabulous meal and my son will love it!"Pro cheat code -- Go straight to the Honey Mustard Salmon recipe. TRUST ME.I love a double duty Instagram page. Not only do I get clean, delicious dinners from this page, I get tons of great lunch ideas. I mean, let's be honest. Nobody wants to be the parent sending soggy bologna sandwiches to school these days. Some of these lunch ideas will make you feel like the amazing lunch-packer that you know you were born to be!For dinner, we love the Baked Popcorn Chicken and the Clean Eats Chicken Lettuce Wraps. (Side note: My kid adores both of these recipes. That means your kids will BE OBSESSED with them. You're welcome.)