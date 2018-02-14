FOOD & DRINK

KFC offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards

Want to add some spice to your Valentine's Day? KFC has got ya covered! (Credit: KFC)

By
KFC has gone above and beyond to make Valentine's Day wishes special for those 11 herbs and spices lovers, offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards for a limited time.



With a variety of cards with different miniature confessions of love, like "I fell in love the first moment I slaw you," these cards are sure to steal the show.

Available for free with any purchase of a $10 Chicken Share, this offer is special for U.S. customers only.

The cards are available until supplies run out.

Find a participating KFC store near you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodholidayvalentine's day
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News