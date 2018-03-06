FOOD & DRINK

National Oreo Day: How to get free candy bars

(Shutterstock)

Every junk food has its day, and Oreo is no exception. National Oreo Day is celebrated on March 6, and this year the brand is giving away free candy bars to celebrate.

To claim the free Oreo bar, fans must fill out a form on the company's website including an address. In mid-March, Oreo will send an email with a coupon to those are eligible for the free candy.

To fill out the form, go to www.OreoBirthdayGiveaway.com.

Oreo said it will give the coupon to the first one million to complete the form.

The first Oreo cookie was produced at a Chelsea Market bakery in Manhattan in 1912, according to parent company Mondelez, and National Oreo Day is celebrated every year on March 6, the cookie's "birthday."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodoreofree foodholiday
FOOD & DRINK
Johnnie Walker renamed Jane this month.
NOW OPEN: Purple espresso steamers and made from scratch Belgian waffles in Durham
Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee
How to get free pancakes Tuesday at IHOP
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Investigation underway after video of sex in Durham high school
NC regulator considers another Duke Energy rate hike request
NC doctor finds baby has multiple broken bones during office visit
Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue
Couple allegedly banned from naming newborn baby girl Liam
Amazon planning to offer checking accounts
Parents get heated at Garner school safety forum
Two hailed as heroes after Johnston County water rescue
Show More
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
Current Triangle traffic
Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor-trailer near Four Oaks
In NC GOP victory, judges decide Supreme Court ruling is narrow
Cumberland County teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student
More News
Photos
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
More Photos