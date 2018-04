It's the Tenth of April, and that can only mean one thing. It's #FreeConeDay all over the world! Find your euphoria here >> https://t.co/leuIEcFapT pic.twitter.com/wyNVE4WMDN — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

It's Tuesday, April 10, and that means its free cone day at Ben & Jerry's locations all over the world!Free cone day will last from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at a number of locations.To find a location nearest to you,