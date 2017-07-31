Free food giveaways today

Hungry for something extra for dinner? Several area chains are giving away free or discounted food today.As it has with the other months with 31 days, Baskin Robbins is once again offering $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31.The ice creamery chain continues its promotion strictly on the 31st day of the month.The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 flavors.National Cheesecake Day is finally here, and The Cheesecake Factory has something special in store.The restaurant is embracing their favorite holiday with a two-day celebration on Sunday and Monday, offering dine-in guests a slice of any cheesecake for half price at any one of their 193 restaurants nationwide.Currently, they offer over 30 different flavors, and another creation is being added into the mix.In honor of National Avocado Day, Moe's is offering a small side of guacamole with an entree order.