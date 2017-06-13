FOOD & DRINK

Free tacos! Taco Bell offering freebies this Tuesday

For the final time, everyone in America can get a free Taco Bell Doritos Locos taco today. (KTRK)

Taco Bell is letting everyone "steal" a free taco on this Taco Tuesday thanks to Steph Curry and entire Golden State Warriors team.

The Warriors nabbed the coveted NBA championship in a 129-120 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

To celebrate, the fast food chain's is taking part in a "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" giveaway since the Warriors managed to "steal" a win in Cleveland in Game 3 of the Finals. The Cavaliers loss is our gain!

Taco Bell will be giving out Doritos Locos taco for the final time at locations nationwide Tuesday between 2 and 6 p.m.

The giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last.

You can find Taco Bell locations near you by entering your zip code on the company's website.

