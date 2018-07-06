From dipped strawberries to cakes: Here are the top 5 dessert spots in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth.
1. Max and Moritz
Photo: weston w./Yelp
Topping the list is Max and Moritz. Located at 5945 Cliffdale Road, Suite 1104, the German bakery and cafe is the highest-rated dessert spot in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp. The eatery's dessert menu includes homemade strawberry torte, cheesecake, apple pie and plum cake.
"When we walked into the small and cozy restaurant we were automatically greeted by a very sweet German woman in the front who assisted us with picking our pastries," wrote Yelper Satie O. "Homemade and delicious, and we can't wait to go back and have a full meal! Be sure to grab a Bienenstich (Bee Sting Cake) when you stop in!"
2. The Sweet Palette
Tammy G./Yelp
Next up is The Sweet Palette, situated at 101 Person St. With 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite. For a signature cupcake, check out the apple spice: fresh apples and pecans topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
According to its website, the space actively supports local artists by hanging their artwork on its brick walls and hosting performances and poetry readings on Fourth Fridays.
3. New Deli
Photo: New Deli/Yelp
New Deli, located at 2153 Valleygate Drive, Suite 1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery four stars out of 51 reviews. New Deli has won Taste of Fayetteville five years in a row, per its Facebook page, and offers dessert apples, dipped strawberries and other sweets.
The apple toppings come in a wide variety of combinations, with options like white chocolate and crushed pistachios, milk chocolate and peanut butter, and melted cappuccino and Heath toffee, to name a few.
4. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery
Photo: katie n./Yelp
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. The dessert spot serves 13 signature cupcake flavors every day, and one or two surprise flavors, per its website. Look for freshly made ice cream, with over 90 total flavors, though only 10-11 flavors are available at once.
Cupcake flavors include the Pink Vanilla, topped with signature pink buttercream frosting and pink sanding sugar. Ice cream flavors include creamy peanut butter, topped with peanut crumbles. Head over to 2132 Skibo Road, Suite 114 to try it for yourself.
5. Sweet Tooth
Photo: christine p./Yelp
Finally, there's Sweet Tooth, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned business creates custom cakes and cupcakes that serve weddings, baby showers and other special events.
In-store, expect French macarons, a variety of cupcakes and specialty pastries on a daily basis. You can find the bakery at 4011 Sycamore Dairy Road, Suite 102.