FOOD & DRINK

From 'I do' to let's bake: Raleigh couple makes baking dream a reality

EMBED </>More Videos

The night before she said "I do", Ashely stayed up until midnight making her own wedding cake - hand-piped lace and all! (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The night before she said "I do," Ashely stayed up until midnight making her own wedding cake - hand-piped lace and all!

Little did she know, the cake would be a hit!

The venue was so impressed, they asked if she would be willing to make cakes for their brides!

Ashley and her new husband Josh Lattier, were starting a life together and a cake business!

That was 13 years ago.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Today, Ashley and Josh operate "Ashley Cakes" out of their home addition in Raleigh they affectionately call their "cake cottage."

Clients start by sampling a wide range of cake flavors from traditional to snickerdoodle, banana pudding, and pink lemonade.

Then, together they create a custom design, which can incorporate themes, colors, and flowers.

White buttercream and fresh flowers are still a favorite of the traditional, southern couple.

Modern couples are choosing accents like gold and silver metallics, textured tiers, bows, and rosettes.

"Rustic chic" weddings that feature naked cakes (and nearly naked ones) are popular again this season, where the cake has minimal icing, exposing the luscious cake layers.

Prices are determined based on the size of the cake.

A three-tier wedding cake starts at $700 - that's about $7 a slice.

Prices increase based on servings and design difficulty.

A five-tier blush and gold cake with fresh flowers, featured in a video attached, was $1,200.00.

The Lattiers like to add special touches, gifting their clients with a watercolor replica of the cake design, and instead of freezing the top tier, they provide a fresh cake for the couple's first anniversary.

Ashley is self-taught. She started teaching Josh when they were dating. She made her very first wedding cake for a friend.

"She wanted a cake that had sugar flowers around every tier; I think 72", Ashley explained, smiling at Josh.

"Yes, 72, I remember it well," Josh added. "It took about 20 minutes each to make. So, for about two weeks, our dates were making sugar flowers."

Ashley laughed, resting her head on Josh's shoulder, "Yep, he was a keeper."

The couple company is a labor of love that started with love.

Watch them deliver an absolutely stunning cake to a wedding at the Carolina Inn.

EMBED More News Videos

From 'I do' to I bake: Woman makes baking dream a reality

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodweddingdessertscakebakingraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a North Carolina beer!
3 top spots for hot dogs in Raleigh
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
Are Swedish meatballs actually Turkish?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Durham police investigating deadly shooting on Canal Street
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a North Carolina beer!
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95
Police shoot boa constructor that fatally crushed puppy
Former Fort Bragg soldier wanted for child porn crime now a fugitive
Raleigh unveils $300M plan for sleeker, faster buses. Will you ride them?
Young Texas mother sues after alleged rape by county jailer
Show More
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools decides to close schools May 16
Johnston Co. student says he was suspended for defending friend
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at popular Nashville mall
Mock crash shows drunken driving dangers during prom season
Fortnite: Players of Cary company's popular game frustrated by hacking
More News