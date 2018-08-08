Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is giving a sneak peek of Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week at the Market and Exchange Plazas in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday.
Chef-Proprietor Jason Smith from 18 Seaboard and Chef Amanda Haisley from Buku will demonstrate how to make items they'll be serving on their Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week menus.
Cooking demonstrations will start at 11:35 a.m.
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary from Aug. 13 - Aug. 19.
Participating restaurants will offer delectable, three-course prix fixe dinners for $20 or $30 per person, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included).
As a special amenity to downtown workers and other daytime downtown visitors, some restaurants will be offering $5 and $10 lunch specials that week.
All menus will be available online.
Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner. To plan your itinerary, click here.
The Market runs every Wednesday through September 26.