Get ready for two new Chick-fil-A menu items

ATLANTA, Georgia --Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the summer, releasing two new barbecue-inspired menu items.
Customers can snag the new smokehouse BBQ sandwich and watermelon mint lemonade for a limited time only.
It's the restaurant's first seasonal entree.
The sandwich includes grilled chicken, bacon coated with a brown sugar pepper blend and served on a new Hawaiian-style bun with colby jack cheese, lettuce, and smokehouse BBQ sauce.
According to Business Insider, the sandwich was developed in conjunction with Atlanta-based restaurateur and James Beard Award-nominated chef Ford Fry. He also owns River Oaks restaurant State of Grace.
"We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try," said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development. "The new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is delicious and unlike anything we have on the menu. It was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high-quality sandwich at the drive-thru."
And Chick-fil-A wants to make sure you have a cold, refreshing drink to go along with that BBQ sandwich. The new watermelon mint lemonade was created specifically for the new sandwich.
It's fresh-squeezed lemonade (or diet lemonade) mixed with watermelon and mint flavors.
And in case you're counting calories, the sandwich is 500 calories and the drink is 200.
If your mouth is watering just reading this, you better hurry and grab the new menu items. They are only available until August 19.
