FOOD & DRINK

Get ready for two new Chick-fil-A menu items

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the summer, releasing two new barbecue-inspired menu items. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the summer, releasing two new barbecue-inspired menu items.

Customers can snag the new smokehouse BBQ sandwich and watermelon mint lemonade for a limited time only.

It's the restaurant's first seasonal entree.

The sandwich includes grilled chicken, bacon coated with a brown sugar pepper blend and served on a new Hawaiian-style bun with colby jack cheese, lettuce, and smokehouse BBQ sauce.

According to Business Insider, the sandwich was developed in conjunction with Atlanta-based restaurateur and James Beard Award-nominated chef Ford Fry. He also owns River Oaks restaurant State of Grace.

"We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try," said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development. "The new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is delicious and unlike anything we have on the menu. It was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high-quality sandwich at the drive-thru."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

And Chick-fil-A wants to make sure you have a cold, refreshing drink to go along with that BBQ sandwich. The new watermelon mint lemonade was created specifically for the new sandwich.

It's fresh-squeezed lemonade (or diet lemonade) mixed with watermelon and mint flavors.

And in case you're counting calories, the sandwich is 500 calories and the drink is 200.

If your mouth is watering just reading this, you better hurry and grab the new menu items. They are only available until August 19.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-arestaurantsummer
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
Pepsi Fire hopes to spice up soda aisle
Red Robin frozen onion rings recalled
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-4 fatalities reported in I-95 crash near SC border
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
NC county honors woman for 25 years of biscuit artistry
Show More
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Authorities: Inmate who held 2 nurses hostage was at Geneva hospital for eating shoe
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Raleigh!
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
Duke University student still missing in Mass.
More News
Top Video
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Firefighters reunite ducklings with mother
More Video