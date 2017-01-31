Girl Scout's brutally honest cookie review helps sales

An 11-year-old girl in New Jersey has sold more than 15,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies thanks to a blunt letter she wrote rating each cookie."The Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless, gluten free wasteland," Charlotte McCourt wrote in the letter to a family friend. "I'm telling you, it's as flavorless as dirt."The sixth grader was encouraged by her parents to write the letter after she became concerned that only a couple of boxes she had sold were to be donated to U.S. military troops.In an effort to boost that number, she rated each of the Girl Scout cookies on a scale of 1 to 10.The popular Thin Mint earned a "9" for its "inspired" combination of chocolate and mint, while the Do-si-dos peanut butter sandwich cookie earned a "5" for "its unoriginality and its blandness.""If you have a wild sense of adventure, try the S'mores," Charlotte wrote. "Full disclosure, I have not tried the S'mores so I cannot rate it in good conscience."The letter later went global when former "Dirty Jobs" star, Mike Rowe, read it in a video posted on his Facebook page.Charlotte's dad is a producer and writer on Rowe's podcast, "The Way I Heard It," according toAnyone can donate cookies to the troops through