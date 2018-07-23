FOOD & DRINK

Glenwood Seafood brings Cajun/Creole fare to downtown Raleigh

Photo: John T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A Cajun/Creole seafood spot has made its debut in downtown Raleigh. Called Glenwood Seafood, the newcomer is located at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite 103.

Start your meal with Cajun fries, gator tail or a bowl of clam chowder or gumbo. On the menu, the Louisiana-style eatery features raw and steamed oysters, po'boys, fried seafood platters and the Cajun boil, which comes with salad, corn, sausage and red potato and your choice of crawfish, shrimp, snow crab legs or lobster. (See the full menu here.)

The new establishment also has daily specials on libations, such as 50 percent off bottled wine on Monday and discounted draft beers on Tuesday and Thursday.

With five stars out of two reviews on Yelp thus far, Glenwood Seafood is off to a positive start.

Jeff S., who reviewed the new spot on July 16, wrote, "Super tasty Cajun Boil and great po'boys. The staff was friendly, the service was quick and the food was just the right amount of spicy."

Michael H.added, "The staff is quite friendly and service is good. I had the easy-peel shrimp lunch portion. It was a lot of food and came with corn on the cob, sausage, boiled potatoes, a side salad and, of course, shrimp. The meal was delicious and a great deal for the price."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Glenwood Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
