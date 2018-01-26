NOW OPEN

Now Open: Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant

The Great Food Truck Race winners have opened a brick and mortar restaurant in Raleigh's City Market. (WTVD)

By
The Great Food Truck Race winners have opened a brick and mortar restaurant in Raleigh's City Market. It's NOW OPEN and it's called MOFU Shoppe.

The Asian fusion restaurant focuses on flavors you'd find in Asia and here in the South.



Before opening their brick and mortar restaurant, sisters Sunny and Sophia were rolling in the Triangle in their Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck. After a year in operation they were approached by Food Network and invited to compete, along with their high school friend Becca Plumlee, in Season 6 of the reality TV show The Great Food Truck Race with Tyler Florence. They ended up taking the top prize.



Everything in the restaurant is as local as possible, from the seafood to the produce. The beer and liquor? That's all local too. There's also plenty of vegetarian and gluten free options.



The restaurant's design also features work by local craftsmen and artists. And in case you're wondering... MOFU stands for "More Fortune."
