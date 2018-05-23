FOOD & DRINK

Grits, greens and gravy: Get to know Raleigh's top 5 Southern restaurants

Photo: Tupelo Honey/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your Southern cravings.

1. The Pit



Photo: Rachel K./Yelp

Topping the list is The Pit. Located at 328 W. Davie St. in downtown Raleigh's warehouse district, this soul-food spot is the most popular Southern restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 2,258 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, The Pit won a rib challenge on Food Network's Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and has been featured on Man v. Food, The Today Show and Good Morning America.

Check out its Eastern Carolina-style chopped barbecue, which is pit-cooked, chopped and seasoned with a vinegary sauce. Not a carnivore? Try the seasoned and grilled soy nuggets, topped with The Pit's Western sauce.

2. Beasley's Chicken & Honey



Photo: linda n./Yelp

Next up is Central's Beasley's Chicken & Honey, situated at 237 S. Wilmington St. With four stars out of 1,277 reviews on Yelp, the Southern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Menu items include Beasley's classic chicken sandwich, served with shredded iceberg lettuce and special sauce on a potato bun. For dessert, check out Beasley's sweet potato pie, bourbon pecan pie and brown butter church cake.

3. Tupelo Honey



Photo: Tupelo Honey/Yelp

Wade's Tupelo Honey, located at 425 Oberlin Rd., is another top choice, with Yelpers awarding it four stars out of 626 reviews.

Offerings include fried green tomatoes with basil and goat cheese grits, beet salad with spiced pecans, pecan pie French toast topped with blueberries and whipped cream and fried chicken and biscuits with milk gravy.

4. 18 Seaboard



Photo: Leslie H./Yelp

18 Seaboard, a Southern spot in Mordecai, is another go-to, with four stars out of 412 Yelp reviews. As with its sister locations in Morrisville and Raleigh, this restaurant offers an array of Southern staples, including the popular Cracklin' Pork Shank and blue cheese grits. Head over to 18 Seaboard Ave., Suite 100 to see for yourself.

5. Mandolin



Photo: Kong L./Yelp

Over in Five Points, check out Mandolin, which has earned four stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp for its upscale take on Southern classics.

Customer favorites include the fried Joyce Farms chicken breast, paired with buckwheat waffles, braised greens, sauteed mushrooms and bacon, and topped with mushroom emulsion and truffle honey. You can find the Southern spot at 2519 Fairview Rd.
