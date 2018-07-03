FOOD & DRINK

Happy + Hale adds new location in North Hills with juice, açaí bowls and more

Photo: Sree P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual eatery offering juice, smoothies, salads and more has opened its doors in North Hills. Located at 200 Park at N. Hills St., the new addition is called Happy + Hale.

This location is the small chain's fourth outpost in the Carolinas and second in Raleigh. On its website, Happy + Hale says it uses simple ingredients to produce "fresh, fast, healthy fuel."

Avocado toast, acai bowls and a breakfast wrap are available in the morning. Later in the day, menu offerings include a chimichurri steak bowl complete with roasted red peppers, herb lime and chipotle ranch; and the Protein Bowl with chicken, black beans, bacon, corn and goat cheese.

Thirsty? Smoothies and fresh-pressed juices are on offer. Zero in on choices like the Beet It, with beet, carrot, apple, kale, cucumber, lemon and ginger, or the City of Oats smoothie, with almond milk, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon and oats. Coffee is also available. Check out the full menu here.

Happy + Hale is off to a strong start with a four-star rating out of five reviews.

Lauryn C., whoreviewed the eatery on June 27, wrote, "You will find plenty of seating inside and out, yay! I love that they added a coffee bar to this location. It's so great to now have healthy breakfast choices on the go as well as their already delicious menu items from the other stores."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Happy + Hale is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
New restaurant Thai at Main Street opens in downtown Durham
Craving a hot dog? Here are some great local spots
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar opens in Durham
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police shoot man accused of stabbing pregnant woman
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'We just saw a Porsche flip over': 911 call released in crash that killed Raleigh doctor
Decomposed body found off Highway 86 in Orange County
Police: Woman dead after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Chick-fil-A WinShape Camp stops in Raleigh area for 2 weeks
Show More
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
Benson man charged with sexually assaulting young girls at church
From serving customers to serving her country
Stay out of the Sun Day: 10 studios to get your sweat on, indoors
Police charge Alamance County man with murder of Durham woman
More News