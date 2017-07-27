FOOD & DRINK

Harmful herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams

A dangerous ingredient is reported to be found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A dangerous ingredient is reported to be found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors.

The Organic Consumers Association found traces of the controversial herbicide glyphosate in 11 of the famous ice cream duo's flavors.

The toxic ingredient is commonly found in plant pesticides such as "Round-Up." Concerned consumers and health experts are calling on stores to take the ice cream off the shelves.

Ben & Jerry's issued a statement that said its products are safe to consume and that if the reported results are true, any traces of the herbicide are well below limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency that would make it harmful to consumers.

