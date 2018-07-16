FOOD & DRINK

Hop to it: 3 craft beer events in Raleigh this week

Little City Brewing + Provisions Co.| Photo: Meg S./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to savoring local craft beer, there's plenty of opportunity in Raleigh this week. From a whiskey and beer dinner to discounts on brewery experiences, here's how to add some hops to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Woodford Reserve's Bourbon, Beer & BBQ Dinner at Little City Brewing + Provisions





This Wednesday evening, indulge in bourbon, beer and barbecued bites at Little City Brewing + Provisions.

Throughout the night, diners will enjoy:
  • Presentations by Woodford and Little City Brewing.
  • One-ounce pours of four different Woodford whiskeys.
  • One 10-ounce glass of the Little City Brewing beer of their choice.
  • A pulled pork dinner with two sides and banana pudding.
  • A special gift.
  • A 20 percent discount on additional service charges.


When: Wednesday, July 18, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St.
Price: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Brewery experience at Oak & Dagger Public House





Dive into all the fixings at Oak & Dagger Public House -- without dipping into your savings. The full-service brewpub is currently offering 30-43 percent discounts on experiences for two or four.

Each package features:
  • Three 4-ounce samples per person, chosen from the brewery's selection of 15-18 draft beers.
  • One full pint per person.
  • A selection of shared plates.
  • A branded sticker for each guest.


Where: 18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh
Price: $24-$42 (regularly $37-$74)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Boylan Bridge Brewpub tour and tasting





Take a peek behind the scenes of Boylan Bridge Brewpub -- for up to 70 percent off the regular price. With this deal in hand, groups of four, six, eight or 10 will enjoy a 30-minute tour, exploring the beer-making process and tasting six of the brewery's original beers.

When: Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: 201 S. Boylan Ave., University
Price: $24-$60 (regularly $50-$200)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Jonesing for pizza? Check out Fayetteville's top 5 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Tense moments after man accused of robbing disabled couple appears in court
Raleigh police looking for suspects in shooting that injured Food Lion worker
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Apex man called a hero after alerting neighbor about fire
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
Show More
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at New Orleans zoo
Deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues
Tall people rejoice: New bill aims to set minimum airplane seat size requirements
LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day
McCain calls Trump press conference with Putin 'disgraceful'
More News