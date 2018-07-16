Hop to it: 3 craft beer events in Raleigh this week

Woodford Reserve's Bourbon, Beer & BBQ Dinner at Little City Brewing + Provisions

When it comes to savoring local craft beer, there's plenty of opportunity in Raleigh this week. From a whiskey and beer dinner to discounts on brewery experiences, here's how to add some hops to your social calendar.---This Wednesday evening, indulge in bourbon, beer and barbecued bites at Little City Brewing + Provisions.Throughout the night, diners will enjoy:Wednesday, July 18, 7-9 p.m.Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St.$45Dive into all the fixings at Oak & Dagger Public House -- without dipping into your savings. The full-service brewpub is currently offering 30-43 percent discounts on experiences for two or four.Each package features:18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh$24-$42 (regularly $37-$74)Take a peek behind the scenes of Boylan Bridge Brewpub -- for up to 70 percent off the regular price. With this deal in hand, groups of four, six, eight or 10 will enjoy a 30-minute tour, exploring the beer-making process and tasting six of the brewery's original beers.Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.201 S. Boylan Ave., University$24-$60 (regularly $50-$200)