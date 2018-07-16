Hop to it: 3 craft beer events in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Woodford Reserve's Bourbon, Beer & BBQ Dinner at Little City Brewing + Provisions
This Wednesday evening, indulge in bourbon, beer and barbecued bites at Little City Brewing + Provisions.
Throughout the night, diners will enjoy:
- Presentations by Woodford and Little City Brewing.
- One-ounce pours of four different Woodford whiskeys.
- One 10-ounce glass of the Little City Brewing beer of their choice.
- A pulled pork dinner with two sides and banana pudding.
- A special gift.
- A 20 percent discount on additional service charges.
When: Wednesday, July 18, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St.
Price: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Brewery experience at Oak & Dagger Public House
Dive into all the fixings at Oak & Dagger Public House -- without dipping into your savings. The full-service brewpub is currently offering 30-43 percent discounts on experiences for two or four.
Each package features:
- Three 4-ounce samples per person, chosen from the brewery's selection of 15-18 draft beers.
- One full pint per person.
- A selection of shared plates.
- A branded sticker for each guest.
Where: 18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh
Price: $24-$42 (regularly $37-$74)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Boylan Bridge Brewpub tour and tasting
Take a peek behind the scenes of Boylan Bridge Brewpub -- for up to 70 percent off the regular price. With this deal in hand, groups of four, six, eight or 10 will enjoy a 30-minute tour, exploring the beer-making process and tasting six of the brewery's original beers.
When: Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: 201 S. Boylan Ave., University
Price: $24-$60 (regularly $50-$200)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.